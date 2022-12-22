Trilliant Real Estate Group’s 14th annual Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures raised $9,190 for the Outreach Centre’s Adopt A Family program, Dec. 7. The local realtors partner with Evan Hardy, Source Mortgage and A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections to offer fresh Christmas trees to the community in exchange for a donation. Since 2009 the project has raised more than $87,000. (Photo submitted)

Trilliant Real Estate Group’s 14th annual Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures raised $9,190 for the Outreach Centre’s Adopt A Family program, Dec. 7. The local realtors partner with Evan Hardy, Source Mortgage and A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections to offer fresh Christmas trees to the community in exchange for a donation. Since 2009 the project has raised more than $87,000. (Photo submitted)

Trees 4 Treasures raises over $9,000

