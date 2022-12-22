Trees 4 Treasures raises over $9,000

Trilliant Real Estate Group’s 14th annual Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures raised $9,190 for the Outreach Centre’s Adopt A Family program, Dec. 7. The local realtors partner with Evan Hardy, Source Mortgage and A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections to offer fresh Christmas trees to the community in exchange for a donation. Since 2009 the project has raised more than $87,000. (Photo submitted)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map