A trial is scheduled to begin for a man arrested in Ontario and charged in the 2014 death of his four-year-old daughter in Alberta. The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. Oluwatosin Oluwafemi was arrested in December 2015 and flown back to Calgary to face a charge of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trial to begin for man charged in death of four-year-old daughter in Calgary

The child was found in cardiac arrest at the home

A murder trial is scheduled to begin today for a man charged in the death of his four-year-old daughter.

Police have said they were called in December 2014 to a home in Calgary, where they found the preschooler in cardiac arrest and not breathing.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said her injuries appeared to have been inflicted inside the home and were not the result of an accident.

Her father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested in Ontario one year later and charged with second-degree murder.

The trial was scheduled to begin last June but the court granted a defence request for an adjournment.

Oluwafemi is originally from Nigeria and was working as a graduate engineer in the oil industry in Calgary. He moved to Keswick, Ont., to be near his family after his daughter’s death.

The Canadian Press

