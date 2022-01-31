Flowers at an impromptu memorial for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett, two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett, in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A trial for the 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer just over a year ago is scheduled to begin today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trial to start for teen charged in 2020 hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

CALGARY — A trial for the 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer just over a year ago is scheduled to begin today.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is alleged to have been driving when Sgt. Andrew Harnett pulled over an SUV on Dec. 31, 2020.

Police have said 37-year-old Harnett was dragged before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

The alleged driver, who was 17 when he was charged, turned 19 earlier this month.

The Crown’s office has indicated it would apply to have him sentenced as an adult if the case is successful at trial.

An adult sentence for a young offender convicted of first-degree murder is life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

His co-accused, Amir Abdulrahmen, who is 20, pleaded guilty last month to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

