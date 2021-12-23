Trilliant Trees 4 Treasures fundraise $7,165 overnight

Helping Santa deliver a smile to every Laker this Christmas, the annual Trilliant Trees 4 Treasures raised $7,165 for The Outreach Centre’s Adopt-A-Family program Dec. 9. The program provides gifts, special treats and holiday meals for anyone going through tough times.

“Because of the generosity of our community we were able to pull off an incredibly successful event, giving away over 35 trees. We have been operating this event since 2009 and never envisioned it would become what it is today. It amazes us to see the outpouring of generosity year after year. We love central Alberta… we are so blessed to call this our home,” said the Trilliant Real Estate Group.

Adopt-A-Family program provides assistance throughout the year to families in need, said Ian Wheeliker, The Outreach Centre executive director.

“With a focus on the Christmas season, the program focuses on single-parent families who are struggling and require extra help to provide for their family.

“Christmas is the time of year we all enjoy and anticipate. Many people enjoy the festive season and look forward to it for months, especially children. Spending time with loved ones, exchanging gifts, traditional goodies and decorating the tree are a few of the things that make it special. For almost two decades our community partners like Trilliant Real Estate Group and The Outreach Centre have shared the spirit of Christmas with families in central Alberta by providing gifts under the tree, special treats and a holiday meal to share,” said Wheeliker.

The Trilliant Real Estate Group has been fundraising to support the Adopt-A-Family program for 13 years. “It’s been an honour to be involved with such an amazing organization, it does such great things at a very difficult time of the year for a lot of people. It’s just humbling to be able to have a positive influence on someone’s life. We are really excited to get the opportunity to help,” said Pat Garritty, co-owner of Trilliant Real Estate Group.

The Adopt-A-Family program will bring Christmas to about 160 families and over 300 children, said Wheeliker. “Trilliant has come through in a big way this year with a record donation of $7,165 and a multi-year total of $78,135 for over 1000 children in central Alberta,” he added.

Other presenting partners included Schnell Hardy Jones, Source Mortgage Centre and A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections.