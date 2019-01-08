Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning.

RELATED: Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 players were injured when Sidhu’s semi-unit loaded with peat moss and the Broncos bus collided in rural Saskatchewan last April.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

RELATED: Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League when their bus and Sidhu’s rig collided not far from Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officials say Ramona Maxine Lund, 86, is charged with murder

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheque sting

U.S. president will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night on television

CES 2019: Buzz remains as self-driving cars take back seat

Heated razors, a toothbrush that uses AI, disappearing TVs and more

Most Read