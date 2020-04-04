Trudeau announces more financial help for country’s most vulnerable

$40 million will go to Women and Gender Equality Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is giving more financial support aimed at helping the most vulnerable survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $40 million will go to Women and Gender Equality Canada, with up to $30 million to address immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres.

Another $10 million to be provided will go to Indigenous Services Canada’s network of 46 emergency shelters.

The government also says $157.5 million will address the needs of Canadians experiencing homelessness.

Trudeau says he will speak to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days after the White House ordered Minnesota-based 3M to stop exporting its surgical-grade face masks.

The Prime Minister says he’s confident there will be a solution.

Trudeau also says Canada is leasing warehouses in China to manage shipments of masks, and will charter a flight to have millions of masks come back.

Coronavirus

Rimbey textile artists creating hand-made masks

Group has also been helped out by a local business

107 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 5 additional deaths

More than 1,000 cases in Alberta total

Sylvan Lakers howling to support essential workers

The Sylvan Lake Howl also serves as a way to release pent-up energy and connect the community

Sylvan Lake mom says transition to at-home learning going well

Melissa Hicks’ sons, Jackson and Parker, are students at École Our Lady of the Rosary School

96 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Alberta

Thirteen people have now died in Alberta as a result of COVID-19

