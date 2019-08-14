Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from journalists following a meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory at Toronto City Hall, on Tuesday August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The federal ethics watchdog says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Mario Dion says Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened section 9 of the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

He says there’s little doubt that SNC-Lavalin’s financial interests would have been furthered had Trudeau succeeded in convincing Wilson-Raybould to overturn a decision by the director of public prosecutions, who had refused to invite the Montreal engineering giant to negotiate a remediation agreement in order to avoid a criminal prosecution on fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

Dion says Trudeau also improperly pushed Wilson-Raybould to consider partisan political interests in the matter, contrary to constitutional principles on prosecutorial independence and the rule of law.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould testifies that she received veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould quit Trudeau’s cabinet in February over the affair. Friend and cabinet ally Jane Philpott resigned soon after. Trudeau subsequently kicked both women out of the Liberal caucus.

They are running for re-election as independent candidates.

RELATED: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

Temperature of water in Sylvan Lake colder than normal

The cooler summer temperatures has caused the temperature of the lake water to drop

PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

Over 180 athletes gathered along the lakeshore to swim, bike and run on a chilly Aug. 11

Four-year-old Alberta girl killed in crash near B.C.’s Shambhala festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Gameday Laundry Mat

Police make arrests, seek wanted male

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Most Read