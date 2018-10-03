Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

In the wake of recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump mocking the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault say they are concerned this could create a chilling effect that makes women hesitant to come forward.

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, prompting Trump to deride her for not knowing answers to questions about the 1980s night in question.

Some are calling on Canada’s self-proclaimed feminist prime minister and his cabinet to take a public stand against Trump’s comments in support of women who have been victims of sexual violence.

READ MORE: Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

But Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef would not do so today.

She would only say her government believes those who say they’ve been assaulted and will support them.

Ottawa-based sexual-violence educator Julie Lalonde says she believes the Trudeau government is treading carefully out of fear of “poking the bear” while it finalizes a testy trade negotiation with the U.S. — a situation she calls unacceptable.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary sunny but a slushy mess a day after record autumn snowstorm

Just Posted

Passing the torch (or paper route) down generations of Wilson’s

National Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Week celebrates newspaper carriers every year in October.

PHOTOS: Bears take on Strathmore Badgers at home

The Sylvan Lake Bears had their home opener Sept. 29 versus the Strathmore Badgers

WATCH: Flannel and Feast Festival in Sylvan Lake

The first annual festival was held on Sept. 29

Skateboarding event fosters community and positivity in Sylvan Lake

Mi Casa Su Casa was held at the Sylvan Lake Skate Park Sept. 29

Sylvan Lake author releases final book in trilogy

M.K. Stelmack’s Greene Family Trilogy is set in Spirit Lake, which is based exactly on Sylvan Lake.

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Calgary sunny but a slushy mess a day after record autumn snowstorm

In October, the city normally gets 10 centimetres of snow over the entire month

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say

Digital policy expert Michael Geist said such safe harbour rules haven’t been part of the Canadian landscape

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

Eight-year-old Jackson McKie — who he’s looked after since he was an infant — brought a stuffed toy to the operating room with him last Thursday

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

Most Read