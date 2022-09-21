Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he sits with Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae at the United Nations during a meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group and Caribbean partners on the situation in Haiti at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau condemns Putin’s escalation of war, including nuclear threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin’s escalation of the war in Ukraine, including his partial military mobilization and nuclear threats.

Trudeau is in New York to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, where Ukraine’s seven-month fight against the aggressions of Russia has been a dominant theme of talks.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the global gathering by video, when he insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.

That was just hours after Putin announced he would mobilize some reservists in what is the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Zelenskyy says that decision suggests Putin is not serious about negotiating an end to the conflict.

In Ottawa, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia’s invasion could be at a “turning point” and that now was the time to “double down on our support” for Ukraine.

Previous story
RCMP on scene of ‘police incident’ in Sylvan Lake
Next story
Conservatives may support part of the Liberal government’s affordability plan on GST

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
RCMP on scene of ‘police incident’ in Sylvan Lake

Two lengths of wooden pipe, made about 100 years ago, were unearthed by a Northside Construction Partnership crew that was upgrading the sanitation system in Condor, Alberta. The antique, handmade culverts were donated to the Sunnybrook Farm Museum in Red Deer. (Contributed photo).
Antique, handmade wooden culverts donated to Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum

The Creative Gems by Cool Kids group holds up some of the projects they have completed. From left to right: Jamie Fisher, EA; Holly Schultz, EA; Caelan Ballantyne, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Billy Wade, grade 11; Lilly McLeod, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Patrick Carroll, a grade 11 student; and Kelly Balon, EA. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody’s Cool Kids putting their creativity to work

Sylvan Lake’s Flannel & Feast event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the library parking lot. (Photo submitted)
Join the cabin lifestyle