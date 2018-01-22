Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves from the steps of his plane as he departs Ottawa for Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum on Monday, January 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau heads to Davos to pitch investment opportunities in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum

Justin Trudeau is on his way to Switzerland where he’ll try to persuade some of the world’s richest and most powerful corporate titans to invest in Canada.

The prime minister’s agenda for the World Economic Forum in Davos includes bilateral meetings with political leaders as well as sit-downs with the heads of multinational giants such as Alibaba, Alphabet, Coca-Cola and global investment management corporation BlackRock.

Trudeau is also slated to deliver a speech to the gathering on Tuesday, in which he’s expected to preview the themes for the G7 leaders’ summit to be hosted by Canada in June.

Those themes include investing in growth that works for everyone, preparing for jobs of the future, advancing gender equality and clean energy.

Trudeau will also participate Wednesday in a Canada-U.S. economic round table with business leaders.

His pitch for investment in Canada comes amid uncertainty over the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the sixth — and possibly make-or-break — round of negotiations to renew the pact underway this week in Montreal.

Most Read