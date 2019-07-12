Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi speak to supporters during a Team Trudeau 2019 campaign event in Edmonton on Thursday, July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying a visit to the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Edmonton this morning.

It has been almost a month since Trudeau gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline, after the courts overturned his government’s original approval.

Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi — who represents a nearby Edmonton riding — will meet with workers at the terminal, which is the start of the pipeline that carries Alberta oil to a terminal in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Canada’s bias meant improper consultations, says the First Nations challenging pipeline

The Liberal government spent $4.5 billion to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018 in a bid to get the existing pipeline expanded despite significant political opposition in British Columbia.

That plan hit the rocks in August 2018 when the Federal Court of Appeal said the government had not done a good enough job with either consultations with Indigenous communities or environmental reviews.

Six British Columbia First Nations and at least two environment groups have filed new court challenges to the approval.

READ MORE: ‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neil Bantleman returns to Canada after years in Indonesian prison

Just Posted

Cold weather, rain impacting Sylvan Lake businesses

A cold spring and wet beginning of summer is taking its toll on businesses in town

Water Quality of Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Sylvan Lake name in top six beaches in Western Canada

AMA Travel recently released an article which named Sylvan Lake in the top six best beaches

WATCH: Lacombe AUPE members picket against Bill 9

Union members say their constitutional rights have been ignored

Hybrid zones to be replaced by school, playground zones in Sylvan Lake

The amended Traffic Bylaw was discussed at the regular meeting of council on July 8

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Alberta’s Jason Kenney tells premiers’ meeting national unity still threatened

Kenney said his province contributes billions of dollars to Canada’s economy but is blocked in by others

People’s Party of Canada makes a stop in Ponoka

Maxine Bernier speaks at Ponoka Legion

Accused in Maskwacis woman’s death has case adjourned

Kyle Littlechild gets some time to find a lawyer

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Edmonton man charged in death of baby boy after two-year investigation: police

Christopher Lamarche, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Most Read