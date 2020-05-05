Trudeau pledges $252M for COVID-19 to agriculture

Money included for producers holding animals they can’t sell

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $252-million aid package for Canada’s agriculture and food industries in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says $77 million of that will go to measures to keep workers in food processing safe with protective equipment and by supporting physical distancing in workplaces.

Meat-packing plants, in particular, have seen large outbreaks of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The package includes money for beef and pork producers holding animals they can’t sell, a credit program for the dairy industry and a $50-million fund to buy food that spoils and send it to groups such as food banks.

The funds fall far short of the $2.6 billion request for help last month from the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Trudeau said the money is a starting point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AFSC: Unharvested acres number one priority
Next story
Rimbey mayor: Relaunch plan relies on social distancing to succeed

Just Posted

Trudeau pledges $252M for COVID-19 to agriculture

Money included for producers holding animals they can’t sell

Central zone cases at 88, an increase of one since Sunday

Province provides daily update

Optometrists able to reopen for general eye exams as of May 4

Eye care clinics are able to reopen as Alberta loosens COVID-19 requirements for relaunch

Warm weather increases calls for service for Sylvan Lake RCMP

S.Sgt Jeff McBeth says calls for service dropped “dramatically” when COVID-19 protocols started

96 new cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday, total at 5,766

Central zone has 88 cases

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Rimbey mayor: Relaunch plan relies on social distancing to succeed

Rick Pankiw expects many residents will be pleased with the relaxation of public health orders

Wetaskiwin Minor Football is holding a spring, summer long bottle drive

The club is trying to fundraise for new helmets and equipment for the upcoming season.

AFSC: Unharvested acres number one priority

AFSC’s priority is the large range of potential claims on over one million acres of unharvested acres

Echo Energy to sponsor Lacombe Arena Ice Complex

Echo Energy is offering up $10,000 per year for a five-year term

George Weston Ltd. reports Q1 profit compared with loss a year ago

Company includes large stakes in Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

But checks aren’t fail proof

Feds to unveil emergency aid for agri-food sector hit hard by COVID-19

More support in coming weeks

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

Albertans less comfortable with reopenings

Most Read