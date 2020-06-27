Trudeau pledges $300 million to health, global fight against COVID-19

The new funds were announced Saturday morning in another virtual international fundraiser

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada will contribute $300 million towards the international effort to battle COVID-19.

Trudeau announced the new funds this morning in another virtual international fundraiser — this one sponsored by an organization, Global Citizen, that is trying to raise $42.8 billion.

Trudeau says Canada will contribute $180 million to address the immediate humanitarian and development impacts of the pandemic.

And Canada will contribute $120 million towards a new initiative called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was created in April by the World Health Organization, the French government, the European Commission and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to ensure equitable access to medical treatments.

The ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine, as well as drug therapies and diagnostic tools to battle the pandemic.

Canadian aid agencies and advocacy groups say the contribution will only be a fraction of what is eventually needed to fight the pandemic and to ensure that when a vaccine is developed it reaches poor countries that don’t have the ability to pay for it.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Employees say human rights museum CEO resignation a small win, but not enough

Just Posted

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Alberta pharmacies to test for COVID-19

City of Red Deer back to one active case of the virus

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance has goal of food bank donation

Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank will receive $5,000 if all 128 Plaques of Honour are sponsored

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Metis leader says children in care left out of Manitoba’s pandemic response

The province changed to ‘single envelope’ funding, also known as block funding, last year

Trudeau pledges $300 million to health, global fight against COVID-19

The new funds were announced Saturday morning in another virtual international fundraiser

Employees say human rights museum CEO resignation a small win, but not enough

Employees say human rights museum CEO resignation a small win, but not enough

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Most Read