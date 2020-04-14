On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $73 million is to go to territorial governments for health and social services. CP photo

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for vulnerable northern communities

‘We want to be able to access the money immediately’

OTTAWA — Northern businesses are welcoming a federal announcement of $130 million to shore up supply chains and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say they need help immediately to keep crucial services open.

“We need to keep these businesses running,” said Kirt Ejeesiak of the Inuit Business Council.

“For us in the North, we don’t have the luxury of having a huge selection of businesses that do the same thing. It’s typically one outfit providing service.

“We want to be able to access the money immediately.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $73 million is to go to territorial governments for health and social services. Businesses with needs that aren’t met by federal emergency aid such as the wage subsidy program are to receive a total of $15 million.

Another $17.3 million is to subsidize northern air carriers to help maintain supplies of food, medicine and other essential goods and services. Another $25 million is to go to Nutrition North, which helps subsidize the higher cost of food in remote communities.

Ejeesiak called the announcement good news. But the council has released its own list of what governments can do to help.

It’s looking for forgivable loans of up to $50,000 as well as a $250,000 zero-interest line of credit. It also wants restrictions on the wage subsidy program to be relaxed for contract workers.

Ejeesiak said Arctic businesses have challenges southern ones don’t. For example, supplies and materials have to be ordered — and paid for — up to a year in advance.

He’s still sorting through details of the federal announcement. Small businesses in the Arctic, he said, weren’t consulted on it.

“There’s been a lot of meetings, but businesses have been overlooked,” he said. ”Northern businesses don’t fit the southern model.”

Northern communities, because of their remoteness, are considered the most vulnerable if COVID-19 begins to spread to them.

So far, the territories have kept infections to a minimum with eight confirmed cases in Yukon, five in the Northwest Territories and none in Nunavut.

Trudeau said the funds are in recognition that there are unique challenges in the territories and will enhance what is available to communities and businesses through other COVID-19 aid programs.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rimbey business helping provide washable bags for healthcare workers

Just Posted

Alberta lacrosse season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALA announced the entire box lacrosse season would be cancelled for the 2020 season

Province expanding testing eligibility to any Albertan with fever, sore throat, cough

Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Do as we say, not as we do? Trudeau, Scheer forced to defend family trips

Both men defended family trips that appeared to flout the physical distancing measures

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for vulnerable northern communities

‘We want to be able to access the money immediately’

Trudeau: Feds ready to send provinces cash to top up worker salaries

Government will soon announce help for students and other workers who are falling through the cracks

Rimbey business helping provide washable bags for healthcare workers

Purple Katz Quilting donating fabric to local sewers interested in helping during COVID-19

Former Ponoka councillor has recovered from COVID-19

Was the only confirmed case in Ponoka

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 14 briefing from Ottawa

IMF: Stung by virus, global economy will shrink 3 per cent in 2020

Canadian economy could contract by 6.2 per cent

Most Read