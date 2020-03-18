Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gestures as he responds to a question from the media about Canada’s response to the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa, Tuesday March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.

“No matter who you are or what you do, this is a time you should be focused on your health and that of your neighbours – not whether you are going to lose your job, not whether you’re going to run out of money for things like groceries and medication,” Trudeau said from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday morning.

Trudeau announced $27 billion in “direct support” to Canadian workers and businesses and $55 billion in tax deferrals. The figure represents more than three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

For those who cannot access EI and do not have paid sick leave, Trudeau said Ottawa was bringing in the Emergency Care Benefit, a payment made every two weeks to workers who have to stay home.

“People will receive this benefit for 14 weeks for an amount comparable to what would be paid through EI,” he said. The money will go to those who get sick, who are quarantined, must self-isolate or need to take care of a family member with COVID-19.

Another benefit will apply to those who are self-employed and need to close up shop due to COVID-19.

Trudeau said small businesses will get a three-month wage supplement equal to 10 per cent of employee salaries, in hopes workers will be kept on the payroll.

Tax season is also deferred, Trudeau said, as people will have up to August to pay anything they owe.

Families will get a temporary boost to their Canada Child Benefit, Trudeau added.

Low-income Canadians will get up to extra $300 in their May GST refund, with up to $150 for each child. People paying off student loans will see their payments become interest-free for six months.

The homeless and domestic violence victims will see an increase in funding, he noted.

READ MORE: Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Sylvan Lake basketball team proud of provincial spot, despite cancelled tournament

ASAA cancelled all basketball provincial tournaments late in the day on March 12

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Federal prison in Alberta locked down, some inmates tested for COVID-19

The medium security facility near Innifail, Alta., can house up to 470 inmates

Alberta reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, brings number to 97, postpones surgeries

Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services is postponing scheduled and elective surgeries until further notice

Pair of arrests made in fatal Wetaskiwin fire

Murder and accesory after the fact charges laid in Manny’s Hotel blaze

Alberta to sell native grassland despite promises no Crown land would be sold

Government data says the land is home to at least three sensitive species

Casinos in Alberta remain open despite limits on mass gatherings during pandemic

Other provinces — including Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec — have closed their casinos

‘That dream was cut short’: Calgary cafe owner killed during break and enter

Christophe Herblin was attacked by three men attempting to break into cannabis store next door

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Most Read