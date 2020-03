Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will remain in isolation at his home for almost two more weeks even though his wife recently announced she has recovered from COVID-19.

Trudeau says the couple took steps to remain apart, but staying at home for another two weeks is prudent because he was sharing a roof with someone who was ill.

“Up to a few days before she was clear, I was still sharing a roof with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau issued a thank you to Canadians for their support Saturday in a Facebook video announcing she had been given the “all-clear” from both her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Gregoire Trudeau tested positive on March 13 after returning from a trip to England.

Trudeau says his wife has now taken their three kids to the prime minister’s cottage residence in Quebec while he remains at their Ottawa home.

Trudeau also says the government is trying to help charities that are providing critical services to vulnerable Canadians with a $7.5 million investment in Kids Help Phone and $9 million to United Way Canada to help seniors who need assistance.

He says more aid for Canada’s charitable sector is coming but also urges those Canadians who can to donate to charities or offer to volunteer right now.

Canada’s COVID-19 caseload rose to at least 5,655 Saturday, including 61 deaths.

