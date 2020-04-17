A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Alberta’s Orphan Well Association is warning that the financial failure of Calgary junior producer Houston Oil and Gas Ltd. leaves more than 1,400 wells without a responsible owner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector by spending $1.7 billion to help clean up “orphaned wells.”

He says restoring abandoned oil and gas wells is good for the environment, for landowners who have to contend with them, and for thousands of workers the effort will employ.

The federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says the government expects all the spending to maintain 10,000 jobs across the country.

He adds that the government is going to provide $962 million to regional development agencies to help more businesses, particularly those that don’t have relationships with traditional financial institutions.

And he’s promising hundreds of millions of dollars in support for the arts and culture industries through the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Death near Maskwacis a homicide

Just Posted

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions

Alberta confirms two new deaths, 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

‘We have not seen the peak’

Rimbey clinic potentially losing two doctors after COVID-19 pandemic

Rimbey Medical Clinic Manager Shirley Knauft said threats are due to the Alberta government’s cuts

Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Community Partners benefit from $10,000 grant

The Town of Sylvan Lake awarded a $10,000 grant to both organizations at the recent Council meeting

Gov’t of Alberta providing $53 million to mental health, addictions services

126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ coronavirus hoaxes

Warning labels stopped 95 per cent of users

The Stars Group says first-quarter revenue a record, up 27 per cent

COVID-19 boosts online gambling

Does letting kids get COVID-19 help build immunity among the wider society?

Infected children rarely develop serious symptoms

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

Environmentalists react

Democracy is healthy, Trudeau says as debate over Parliament’s return continues

Democracy is healthy, Trudeau says as debate over Parliament’s return continues

‘We wanted a party:’ small business closures threaten Toronto’s culture

‘We wanted a party:’ small business closures threaten Toronto’s culture

Transit workers across Canada concerned over lack of protective gear

Transit workers across Canada concerned over lack of protective gear

Most Read