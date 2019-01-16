Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

Justin Trudeau said some politicians prey on anxieties Canadians feel about their situations. Speaking at a St. Catharines, Ont., townhall, the prime minister said that approach might lead to political gain but is not the answer.
The Canadian Press
The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario
Justin Trudeau said some politicians prey on anxieties Canadians feel about their situations. Speaking at a St. Catharines, Ont., townhall, the prime minister said that approach might lead to political gain but is not the answer.
The Canadian Press
The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction
Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win
Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.
Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program
Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12
The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background
They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving
UPDATED St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson says ‘Over-the-top NDP rhetoric’ not based in reality
UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306
College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him
Telephone town hall takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction
Telephone town hall takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The 25-year-old from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world
UPDATED St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson says ‘Over-the-top NDP rhetoric’ not based in reality
Sentenced to 7 years for Stettler murder
College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him
Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel