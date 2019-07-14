Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the only way to get projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built is by finding compromise between growing the economy and protecting the environment.

Trudeau was speaking at a reception for Liberal Party donors during the Calgary Stampede, where he had fewer public appearances than in past years.

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks to dozens of party faithful in a downtown Calgary cafe.

He says these days a government can’t just dictate where a pipeline will be built like Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, did for the railroad.

Earlier in the day Trudeau greeted crowds and served pancakes at a community Stampede breakfast in the riding of Calgary’s only Liberal MP, Kent Hehr.

There, university student Isabelle Reynolds confronted Trudeau over the treatment of Mi’kmaq opponents of a Nova Scotia natural gas project.

Trudeau told her he had been listening to concerns over the project, but Reynolds told reporters afterward she was not satisfied with the prime minister’s response.

A small group of yellow-vest-clad demonstrators held anti-Trudeau signs outside the donor event.

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

Maxime Bernier and PPC says pipelines will be imposed if elected

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was in Red Deer Thursday

Cold weather, rain impacting Sylvan Lake businesses

A cold spring and wet beginning of summer is taking its toll on businesses in town

VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Buccaneers give up lead, lose 49-35 to Wolfpack

Central Alberta had 21-10 lead at half time

Firefighters perform “high angle” rescue of eight people trapped in elevator

The operation came off without a hitch — no one was injured or needed to be taken to hospital

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top cour

Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Stampede

Officials said Chad Harden’s actions caused another driver to hit the track’s inner rail

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Alberta’s Jason Kenney tells premiers’ meeting national unity still threatened

Kenney said his province contributes billions of dollars to Canada’s economy but is blocked in by others

Most Read