Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday October 8, 2020 in Ottawa. Trudeau will announce today more federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau to announce more federal funding for food banks during pandemic

Back in April, the federal government gave $100 million to national, regional and local organizations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today more federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau revealed plans for the “big announcement” Thursday night as he took part in a virtual, cross-country town hall with people who run or volunteer at food banks.

As a second wave of the pandemic sweeps the country and with the approach of Thanksgiving and Christmas, he predicted that food banks will be under more pressure to feed those who can’t afford groceries or are afraid to venture outside their homes to get them.

During the height of the first wave back in April, the federal government gave $100 million to national, regional and local organizations that work to alleviate food insecurity, including Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army and Community Food Centres Canada.

Trudeau is expected to announce another similar infusion of federal funds to help such groups continue to meet demand, which has exploded during the pandemic along with unemployment.

During the town hall, Trudeau was thanked profusely and repeatedly for the first instalment and heard stories about how food banks have used the funds to find creative ways to help more people even as the pandemic has caused a shortage of volunteers and food supplies.

“I’ll give you guys a sneak preview,” Trudeau told food bank workers.

“I’ll be making a big announcement tomorrow about more supports that you should stay tuned for. But I know that the work you’re doing is incredible. We need to make sure that you have the tools to keep being able to say ‘yes’ when people ask for help.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup
Next story
364 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Alberta

Just Posted

Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission beginning new mattress recycling program

LRWSC received a $36,500 grant from Dow Canada for the one-year pilot project

The Boho Apothecary and Studio in Bentley celebrates one year

Bentley business well-received by community

364 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Alberta

Three new voluntary health measures introduced in Edmonton zone

Lacombe County Peace Officer rammed by a pick-up truck

Two suspects have been charged in relation to the incident

Town of Bentley works with local companies to create welcoming garden

The new garden surrounds the Town’s Welcome signage on Highway 12

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

City of Leduc enacts mandatory face coverings bylaw

Bylaw activated after Leduc exceeded threshold of 10 active cases.

Ponoka families still waiting for refunds from cancelled Europe trip

Ponoka Secondary Campus families out thousands of dollars from cancelled Broncs World Tour

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government

Voluntary restrictions in Edmonton area as COVID-19 case numbers keep climbing

Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital announced its second outbreak Thursday

‘You are Queen of Cons’: Alberta woman faces angry victims during fraud sentencing

Jane Moore must pay back $40,000 to one of her victims

How an Alberta researcher’s discovery of hepatitis C led to the Nobel Prize and saved lives

Hepatitis C infection led to an estimated 400,000 deaths in 2016

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Cat stuck in tree for five days rescued by local fire department

South Pigeon Lake fire department got creative to rescue feline stuck in tree for five days.

Most Read