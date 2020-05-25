Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

The federal government will work with the provinces to make 10 days of paid sick leave mandatory for all working Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

He said conversations with B.C. Premier John Horgan about a second wave of COVID-19, or flu season in the fall, spurred the action.

Trudeau also said he’s spoken to federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has made support for paid sick leave a requirement for his party’s support.

Speaking from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Monday, Trudeau said paid sick leave would be important in preventing a second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

No workers should have to choose between staying home when sick and paying the bills, he said.

“We do not want to see a resurgence of the virus,” Trudeau said.

He said “other mechanisms” will be considered for the longer term, even after the current pandemic ends.

READ MORE: NDP makes support for suspending Commons contingent on permanent sick leave

READ MORE: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

