European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and President of the European Council Donald Tusk listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver remarks prior to a meeting in Montreal on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, Tusk open talks at EU summit on Canada-EU trade agreement

Agreement would give Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk have begun their formal talks that will centre on the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU trade commissioner, is joining them today in Montreal after the leaders of the 28-country bloc toured Montreal’s bustling port on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Tusk are talking up the merits of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which gives Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market.

Canada’s Parliament has already ratified the pact with the support of the Liberals and the Conservatives, but seven Canadian and Quebec politicians sent a letter to French lawmakers this week urging them not to follow suit.

Canadian business groups and International Trade Minister Jim Carr have branded that letter as disappointing and disturbing given the previous approval of the deal by the House of Commons.

So far, 13 EU countries have ratified the deal, but almost all of CETA — more than 90 per cent — went into force in September 2017 under what is known as provisional application.

ALSO READ: Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There were a lot of tears’: Patients’ deaths put spotlight on bedsores

Just Posted

Water Balance in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

A Beacon of Hope shines in Sylvan Lake

A fundraiser for the Safe Harbour Society to educate about opioid addiction was held on July 13

Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

The gas in town is being sold with a retail margin of about four to seven cents a litre

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp hits 45 year milestone

The long-running hockey camp sees kids come from all over the world every year

Sylvan Lake business releases new loose leaf teas

Laurie Breeze and English Rose Tea Rooms have released Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Natural gas producers demand government action in open letter to Kenney

The letter warns that the viability of the natural gas sector is in jeopardy

Remains of missing Edmonton woman discovered outside of North Battleford: RCMP

The 25-year-old Edmonton woman was reported missing on May 12

Companies to appear before panel today in public inquiry into B.C. gas prices

A three-member panel by B.C. Utilities Commission will listen to up to four days of oral hearings

Interviews with family of highway shooting victim heard in Calgary court

Horst Stewin’s relatives were set to testify by video from Germany this morning, but a court translator said she was unable to proceed

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

Most Read