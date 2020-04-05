Trudeau unveils details for emergency payment for Canadians

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be accepted starting Monday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced details for a cash payment for Canadians out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be accepted starting tomorrow, offering Canadians who have lost their jobs because of the crisis $2,000 a month.

Trudeau says it will take three to five days for the money to arrive by direct deposit or 10 days by mail.

Only those born in January, February and March can apply tomorrow. The rest of the months will go in order in groups of three on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before it opens to everyone on Friday.

Trudeau says the government is doing everything it can to prevent the system from crashing.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With workers at home, feds eye ways to fast-track training program, groups say
Next story
Emergency, acute and obstetrics services to be withdrawn in Sundre following provincial cuts

Just Posted

Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

Rimbey textile artists creating hand-made masks

Group has also been helped out by a local business

107 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 5 additional deaths

More than 1,000 cases in Alberta total

Sylvan Lakers howling to support essential workers

The Sylvan Lake Howl also serves as a way to release pent-up energy and connect the community

Sylvan Lake mom says transition to at-home learning going well

Melissa Hicks’ sons, Jackson and Parker, are students at École Our Lady of the Rosary School

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Emergency, acute and obstetrics services to be withdrawn in Sundre following provincial cuts

Timing of UCP cuts ‘unbelievable’ say doctors

Trudeau unveils details for emergency payment for Canadians

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be accepted starting Monday

Drake does the ‘Toosie Slide’ in new video, shows his mansion and empty T.O. streets

New creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic: The “Toosie Slide.”

Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

The artist and her three-year-old son displaying symptoms

Hajdu brings anthropology, public health experience to COVID-19 fight

“There’s a piece of me that’s still an anthropologist at heart, if you will”

Hajdu brings anthropology, public health experience to COVID-19 fight

“There’s a piece of me that’s still an anthropologist at heart, if you will”

With workers at home, feds eye ways to fast-track training program, groups say

How to help workers stuck at home or out of work to prevent their skills from becoming

Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they’re afraid

Many U.S. states are pressing governors to elevate grocery workers to the status of first responders

Most Read