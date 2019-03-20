FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump escalates feud with Kellyanne Conway’s husband

Top aide’s husband not a fan of the U.S. president

Kellyanne Conway’s husband is a “husband from hell!” President Donald Trump declared Wednesday, escalating his awkward public fight with the spouse of a top aide.

Trump’s feud with George Conway has played out with ever more heated rhetoric on social media. Conway, who has questioned Trump’s mental health, fired back after Trump’s latest tweet, saying the president seems “determined to prove my point.”

The new attacks throw an uncomfortable spotlight on Kellyanne Conway, the longtime Republican pollster who served as Trump’s third campaign manager before joining the administration as a counsellor to the president. She is considered one of Trump’s closest advisers and is a high-profile face on television defending the administration’s policies.

Trump on Wednesday called Conway’s husband “A total loser!” He claimed Conway was “VERY jealous of his wife’s success” and assailing the president because Trump “didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted.” In fact, it was George Conway who took himself out of consideration for a position with the Justice Department, citing family considerations.

“I barely know him, but just take a look,” Trump added on Twitter, “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

George Conway has repeatedly questioned the president’s mental state, tweeting that “Americans should be thinking seriously (asterisk)now(asterisk) about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state.”

Asked Monday if she agreed with her husband’s assessment, Kellyanne Conway said: “No, I don’t share those concerns.”

On Wednesday, after Trump’s latest tweet, George Conway, posted a link to the diagnostic criteria for narcissistic personality order, and wrote in response to Trump’s latest missive: “You. Are. Nuts.”

He also congratulated Trump Tuesday for having “guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism!”

“Great job!” he wrote.

George Conway has also pushed back on the idea that he doesn’t know Trump personally, telling The Washington Post that he has had a number of conversations with Trump over the past decade. He described Trump’s presidency as “maddening to watch” and said he himself tweets so he doesn’t “end up screaming” at his wife about the president.

READ MORE: Trump says he never was, never will be Sen. John McCain fan

A campaign official said that Trump has met countless people and that it was unclear if Trump would recognize George Conway if he approached him. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Washington author and hostess Sally Quinn said she chatted about the situation with Kellyanne Conway and several other writers at a recent party.

“She kept saying she couldn’t understand why people wanted to talk about it,” Quinn said. “I said it’s a good story.”

A longtime chronicler of Washington’s social scene, Quinn couldn’t recall a similar type of spat.

“People often will compare it to Mary Matalin and James Carville,” she said, referring to the married political consultants from opposing parties. But she said it was not the same. “What they disagreed on was policy. I think this is a totally different situation. This is about morals and values and ethics.”

__

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget
Next story
In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

Just Posted

Notley calls Alberta’s provincial election

Voting Day is on April 16.

Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on dog lake access

The Town held an open house about lake access for dogs on March 14

New high school a priority for Sylvan Lake, says Chinook’s Edge

Chinook’s Edge has prioritized a new high school in its 2020-2023 capital budget

West Central Peewee Tigers crowned SCAHL league champions

The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Here are five political leaders campaigning in Alberta’s spring election

Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney, Stephen Mandel, David Khan, and Derek Fildebrandt

UPDATE Leduc RCMP say sexual assault claim was false

UPDATE Leduc RCMP say investigation revealed sexual assault never took place

Most Read