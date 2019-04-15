Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

President Donald Trump is offering some unsolicited advice to Boeing, manufacturer of the troubled 737 Max jet.

Trump tweeted Monday that if he were in charge of Boeing, he would “FIX” the plane, “add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.” He adds: “No product has suffered like this one.”

Trump — who brands his hotels, golf courses and buildings with the Trump name — tweeted sarcastically, “what the hell do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)”

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month. A crash involving the same model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once owned a short-lived airline: Trump Shuttle.

READ MORE: Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

READ MORE: Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Strong storms in U.S. South kill at least 8 and injure dozens
Next story
U.K. proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children

Just Posted

Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down

Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally

Albertans at the polls: Ten constituencies to watch in the provincial election

Election day is April 16

Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

The economy will be top of mind for many Alberta voters

Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Countries around the world grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash last month

Man says robocall impersonated Alberta Party leader and supported UCP

The Alberta Party is calling for the province’s election commissioner to investigate

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

Most Read