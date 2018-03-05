President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump issued a pair of early-morning tweets that say American tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will only come off if there’s a new NAFTA agreement that’s fair to the United States.

The president also wrote that Canada must treat U.S. farmers better and Mexico must do more to stop drugs from getting into the United States.

Related: Trump promises big tariffs on steel, aluminum; impact on Canada still unclear

The president has invoked national security as the reasons for imposing tariffs of 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, on all imported steel and aluminum.

But the Trump administration is coming under political pressure at home to exclude Canada, which is the largest source of imported steel and aluminum to the United States.

His administration is in the midst of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, which covers trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Related: Trudeau sounds alarm bell as U.S. inches toward tariff war

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

Red Deer County athlete receives grant towards Olympic dream

Kalena Soehn working towards Paris Olympics

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

Comedian Phil Callaway to charm Sylvan Lake

Callaway’s good clean comedy is part of a fundraiser for Touch Ministries, on March 9

Inviting all superheroes, side-kicks, princes and princesses to first annual ball

The Capes and Crowns Ball is a fundraiser for KCS Association held March 23

Michelle Salt heads to second Paralympic Games

Michelle Salt placed ninth at her first Paralympic Games in 2014

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

The self-navigating “sailbot” was rescued off the coast of Florida in December

‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

“The Shape of Water“’s Oscar wins on Sunday highlighted Canadian talent

Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

Most Read