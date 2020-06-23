Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president’s niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month.

In court papers, Robert Trump’s lawyers argue that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.

The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

“Confidentiality was at the essence of the Settlement agreement,” the court papers say.

Robert Trump argues the publication of the book is prohibited by the settlement agreement reached in 2001 and he never consented to it being published. Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother, who died in 1981.

A description of the book — titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — on Amazon says it describes “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

“She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” the online description says.

The motion seeks an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it.

“President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance,” attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr., a representative for Mary Trump, said in a statement. “They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the American people to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen and baseless effort to squelch speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

A Simon & Schuster official said in a statement he was confident the attempt to block publication would fail.

“Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story,” said Adam Rothberg, spokesman for the publishing house.

___

Associated Press writer Hillel Italie in New York contributed to this report.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
McGill student who led fight to drop offensive team name chosen as valedictorian
Next story
Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Just Posted

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Most Read