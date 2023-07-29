The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TSB investigates plane accident near Calgary, no info released about casualties

The plane was on its way to B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an accident involving a small aircraft in a recreational area west of Calgary.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to British Columbia after departing Springbank Airport located near Calgary on Friday night (July 28) when it was reported overdue.

He says after its emergency locator beacon was activated, it was found nearly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

MacDonald did not have any information regarding fatalities or injuries, and deferred all information about the search for the aircraft to RCMP.

An RCMP spokeswoman said police are not releasing any information about the accident at this time, but police are planning a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday about a plane crash in the Kananaskis area.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says crews responded to the area early Saturday morning, but were informed there would not be any patients to transport or assess.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Plane crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minister’s tweet raises spectre of federal action as B.C. port workers vote down deal

Just Posted

Preston Bradstock was last seen on July 23. (Photo provided by the Sylvan Lake RCMP)
Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate missing youth

Ecole HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
New classroom spaces being added to Ecole HJ Cody

While construction is still going on there will still be ways to access the businesses there through detour routes. (photo provided by Amanda Mercer)
Road closures expected for paving in Sylvan Lake

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.