Tuesday was two-year anniversary of first Alberta COVID-19 case

Alberta had a sombre anniversary on Tuesday.

Two years ago to the day, the province confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Since, 3,979 people have died and 518,056 tested positive for the virus and have recovered.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 467 new COVID cases on Tuesday and seven more deaths. Since the pandemic began, 3,979 people have died from the implications of COVID.

Hinshaw said there were positive signs with the number of cases continuing to fall.

“We no longer to need to respond to COVID as the biggest health threat we collectively face, yet we still need to mitigate its direct impacts,” said Hinshaw.

“We need to be able to hold two realities at the same time. One is that COVID is still a threat to take seriously. And the other is that the COVID population risk has been reduced and that we can move to seeing COVID as one risk among many.”

Hinshaw reiterated that while Albertans consider what is best for their families it important to remember vaccines are highly effective and will continue to be important even as restrictions are lifted.

There were 1,106 people in hospital, including 77 in intensive care. There are 128 hospitalizations in the central zone, including six in the ICU.

There are now 7,149 active cases to go along with 518,056 recovered cases.

There are 1,070 active cases in Alberta Health Services’ central zone, including 296 in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Elsewhere, the City of Lacombe has 57 active cases, Red Deer County has 51, Clearwater County has 43, Lacombe County has 32, Sylvan Lake has 30, Mountain View County and Olds have 30 each, and Stettler County has 25.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 106 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 11 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 10.

The City of Camrose has 49, Drumheller has 18, Kneehill County has 17 and Camrose County has 13.



