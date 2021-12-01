In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 photo, baby turkeys stand in a poultry barn at Smotherman Farms near Waco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Turkeys killed in flooding tumble out of truck, block traffic in Whistler,

Birds already dead, believed to have come from flood zones in the Lower Mainland

Traffic slowed on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after RCMP say about 100 dead turkeys spilled onto the road.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks says in an email officers received a report Tuesday of a hazardous item on the highway that runs through Whistler, B.C.

Upon arrival, Banks says there appeared to be dead turkeys on the road that had fallen from a transport truck.

Banks says the birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms.

The email says the driver has spoken with police.

The highway was reopened to traffic shortly after the incident was reported with cleanup help from a highway maintenance company and municipal workers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas

Previous story
Enjoy the great outdoors this winter with Outdoors West!
Next story
RCMP release sketch to help identify remains found near Merritt in 2019

Just Posted

COVID-19 graphic
Albertans over 60 can now sign up for booster shots

Spectators enjoy the musical performances during the festival. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Afternoon entertainment aimed at keeping Yuletide Festival alive

Winter Village attendees enjoy the light-up at the pier. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Hundreds flock to Winter Village

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID-19 in Red Deer falls to 110 active cases