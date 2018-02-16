Two 15 year olds from Maskwacis charged with 73 combined criminal offenses

Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP Detachments have recently solved numerous armed robberies, attempted car jackings, thefts and successfully arrested suspects following a lengthy pursuit. It was a result of both of these detachments efforts and not just one that led to the successful arrest of the suspects. In total seven people are facing a multitude of charges as a result of the conclusion of all these investigations.

During the evening of January 24, 2018 and January 25th, 2018 Wetaskiwin and Ponoka RCMP responded to numerous armed robbery complaints. These included the Millet Liquor stores, 7-11 in Ponoka, and attempted armed car jacking’s in Wetaskiwin and Ponoka.

As a result of an extensive investigation it was found that the suspects would enter these businesses with faces covered, brandishing firearms to aid them in committing the robberies. Items stolen from these businesses include but not limited to cash, liquor, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. At the Wetaskiwin 7-11 a 14-year-old male youth suspect attempted to carjack a customer by pointing a firearm at a store patron. This attempt was unsuccessful and the suspects fled the scene. The adult male victim was not injured.

Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has subsequently charged three individuals in relation to these offences.

Lionel Chase LOUIS (22) of Maskwacis has been charged with Robbery with a firearm, Pointing a firearm and Breach of conditions. In total he was charged with 25 criminal Code Charges. LOUIS has been remanded into custody and is due in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on March 1st, 2018.

Two now 15-year-old males, both of Maskwacis, are facing numerous Criminal Code charges including Robbery with firearm or imitation firearm, Firearms charges and Breach of condition charges. In total they were charged with 73 Criminal Code charges. They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court February 21st, 2018.

Car chase

On January 25th, 2018 while police were investigating the armed robberies police were advised by Edmonton Police to be on the look out for a pickup truck that had been involved in a robbery in Edmonton Alberta. Maskwacis RCMP located the suspect truck, abandoned. A male was located near the abandoned truck and arrested without incident.

Eric Mykat aged 26, of Maskwacis was charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Shortly after abandoning the truck, a second vehicle was stolen from outside a neighbouring residence in Maskwacis. A pursuit was initiated and travelled through multiple jurisdictions. The vehicle travelled from Maskwacis through Wetaskiwin and Millet. The vehicle returned to Maskwacis and came to a stop where suspects attempted to flee on foot and were arrested without incident.

Wetaskiwin GIS members supported by Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit, Ponoka RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP assisted in completing a thorough investigation, and as a result, four subjects are facing charges as follows:

Candace Minde, aged 34, from Maskwacis has been charged with: Breach of Parole, several charges stemming from thefts and robberies spanning from St. Albert, Edmonton, Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, theft of motor vehicle, criminal flight, dangerous driving and resist/obstruct arrest. She is currently in custody and is required to appear in court in Wetaskiwin February 13, 2018.

Two female 14-year-olds and one male 15-year-old were also charged with theft of motor vehicle and resist/obstruct arrest.

One female was remanded into custody and the other was released to appear in court in Wetaskiwin.

“A strong collaborative effort between several RCMP detachments, specialized units, and our partner, Edmonton Police Service, was instrumental in solving these crimes and halting the activities of these offenders” says Inspector Keith Durance, OIC of Wetaskiwin Detachment. “Intelligence sharing and strong partnerships has helped us to link these individuals who are known to each other, committing similar crimes, and are well known to the police.”

Crime reduction is a priority for the Alberta RCMP. Targeting repeat offenders and crime trends will allow us to impact crime in the province and increase community safety. These offences have covered several jurisdictions and it is impactful to be able to solve these investigations.