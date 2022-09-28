Two attempted murder suspects in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff

RCMP have arrested and charged two local people with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in downtown Ponoka on Sept. 21.

The Central Albert District General Investigative Unit (GIS), with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service effected the arrest of the two individuals at the Cascade Ponds in Banff National Park.

RCMP have charged Eldon James Junior Saddleback, 34, a resident of Maskwacis, and Anthony Kelsey Lee Omeasoo, 29, a resident of Wetaskiwin with attempted Murder with a firearm aggravated assault; two counts of assault with a weapon; discharge of a firearm with intent; possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.

Saddleback was also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Both Saddleback and Omeasoo have been remanded in custody with their next court appearance set for Sept. 29, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

“This was a complex investigation and arrest which required effective coordination of units within and outside of the RCMP,” said Sgt. Brandon Humbke of the Central Alberta GIS unit in a press release.

The investigation involved RCMP detachments in Ponoka, Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin, Blackfalds, Airdrie, Banff, and Canmore as well as RCMP support units from Southern Alberta GIS and Crime Reduction Units, Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, K Division Special I, and CIP Programs in conjunction with officers from the Calgary Police Service.

On Sept. 21, at 2:51 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received reports of a shooting near the Leland Hotel in Ponoka.

A victim with what appeared to be multiple gun shot wounds was identified and taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

RCMP