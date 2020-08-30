(The Canadian Press)

Two Canadian Forces members test positive for COVID-19

Department says public health directives were followed and contact tracing is underway at the base

Canada’s Defence Department says two members of the military who recently flew back to Canada from the Middle East have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the Canadian Armed Forces members were aboard a flight bringing 35 personnel from Operation IMPACT, a Middle East training mission, back to Canada.

The flight stopped overnight at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, N.L., on Aug. 24, and all the crew and passengers stayed in isolated accommodations on the base.

The department says public health directives were followed and that contact tracing is underway at the base.

It says the risk of exposure in the isolated area where the passengers stayed is low, but that some personnel are self-isolating as a precaution.

The armed forces members who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under observation and remain in isolation at CFB Trenton in Ontario.

ALSO READ: Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed ForcesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters in Montreal topple John A. Macdonald statue, demand police defunding
Next story
Calgary chicken processing plant will remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

158 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Alberta

158 additional cases Friday, Central zone sits at 21 active cases

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Return to school ‘is critical,’ says Hinshaw

108 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

Sylvan Lake woman urges the public to consider becoming an organ donor

After receiving a liver transplant, Corinne Mielnichuk has seen how organ donation can change lives

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Calgary chicken processing plant will remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

The meat processing industry has been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Most Read