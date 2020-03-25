Two cases of COVID-19 announced in the Lacombe area

Anyone at risk will be directly contacted by AHS

AHS announced two cases of COVID-19 in the Lacombe area on Mar. 25. (Photo courtesy: Alberta.ca/COVID-19)

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced yesterday two COVID-19 cases in the Lacombe area.

A statement given to the Lacombe Express from Alberta Health said they are not providing information on specific cases unless there is a risk to the public.

“At the same time, we’re keeping the public informed by providing daily updates from Dr. Hinshaw, the online map and all the other information we make available online,” Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said.

That information can be found at alberta.ca/covid-19.

The statement from Alberta Health said that anyone at risk will be directly contacted by AHS.

“In cases like this, AHS takes action as soon as the test is positive. Health officials determine any close contacts who may be at risk of being exposed. These people are immediately contacted, tested if showing symptoms, and asked to self-isolate. Anyone who has not been contacted by AHS is not at risk,” the statement from McMillan said.

If you have not been contacted by AHS, you are not at risk at this time.

“This is the best way to protect patient privacy and avoid alarming Albertans who aren’t at risk from this particular case,” the statement said.

The statement reminded Albertans that the virus is passed through close contact.

“It’s not airborne like the measles, so the sort of general notifications that we do for measles are not appropriate or useful here,” the statement said.

Alberta Health advised the best way to protect yourself is to take health protocols from AHS seriously

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to take steps to socially distance yourself, stay home if sick, wash your hands regularly, and follow all the other public guidance we’re making available. We all need to take these measures seriously,” the statement said.



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter