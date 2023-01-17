Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Two charges withdrawn against woman in Alberta border blockade case

Two charges have been withdrawn against a woman involved in last year’s blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

A prosecutor has withdrawn charges of possession of a weapon and mischief causing property damage against Joanne Person.

Person, who is from Coutts, still faces a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the protest and is to appear in provincial court next month.

Police have said a pickup truck drove through the blockade in February 2022 and was involved in a head-on collision.

Protesters occupied the border crossing for 18 days in opposition of COVID-19 measures.

Others in the protest were also arrested, including four men who face charges of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.

RCMP said officers found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cenovus says extreme winter weather affected refinery production
Next story
Alberta investigates Red Deer County family’s lead-contaminated water well near gravel mine

Just Posted

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs