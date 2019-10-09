The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan
Next story
Wind power developers upbeat about Alberta despite end of power project auctions

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Liberal candidate, Tiffany Rose, strong advocate for mental health

Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

The Bears came out 61 points ahead of the Innisfail Cyclones after the afternoon matchup on Oct. 5

Sylvan Lake man gets tentative trial dates

Dane Michael Skinner is due for a seven week trial in 2021 for an alleged $2.6 million fraud case

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Wind power developers upbeat about Alberta despite end of power project auctions

The open market in Alberta allows such deals to be struck between generator and customer

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Undercover police officer says accused admitted details of Edmonton attack

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif. Sharif, 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

Alberta to introduce bills on emissions, farm safety when house resumes Tuesday

Provincial budget set to be released on Oct. 24

Most Read