Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random

Autopsies will be done Thursday on two men who Calgary police believe were victims of a targeted shooting in the city. (NEWS file photo)

Autopsies will be done Thursday on two men who Calgary police believe were victims of a targeted shooting in the city.

Emergency crews were called to a northeast location shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday following reports of gunshots.

Police say officers found two wounded men inside a vehicle.

Based on media photos from the scene, the vehicle appeared to be a luxury sport-utility model.

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Investigators have been checking surveillance footage from nearby businesses and are asking people with any information on the shooting to call their homicide tip line.

The Canadian Press

