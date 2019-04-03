Autopsies will be done Thursday on two men who Calgary police believe were victims of a targeted shooting in the city. (NEWS file photo)

Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital

Autopsies will be done Thursday on two men who Calgary police believe were victims of a targeted shooting in the city.

Emergency crews were called to a northeast location shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday following reports of gunshots.

READ MORE: Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death seeking full parole

Police say officers found two wounded men inside a vehicle.

Based on media photos from the scene, the vehicle appeared to be a luxury sport-utility model.

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Investigators have been checking surveillance footage from nearby businesses and are asking people with any information on the shooting to call their homicide tip line.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revolver that Van Gogh may have used to kill himself on auction
Next story
Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake snowboarders close out season at back-to-back competitions

Silas Lehr and Solomon Wynnyk are long-time friends who spend most of their free time on the slopes

Alberta’s UCP brings together worst of former PCs and Wildrose: Notley

Notley’s New Democrats toppled the PCs after 44 years in power by winning in the 2015 election

Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

Advanced polls run the week prior to Election Day, from April 9-13.

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

100 women needed for Sylvan Lake and area charity group

100 Women Who Care is an international charity organization with chapters in Red Deer and Calgary

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Most Read