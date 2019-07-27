Two dead after tow plane and glider collide in southern Alberta

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed that a glider collided with a tow plane mid-air

Emergency medical officials say two people are dead after a glider crashed southwest of Calgary.

EMS responded to reports of the crash near the Cu Nim Gliding Club, east of Black Diamond, Alta., shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Two people who were in the glider were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed that a glider collided with a tow plane mid-air.

“The tow plane did not crash; the glider did,” she said. “I can confirm it’s a fatality but I am unable to confirm how many people in the glider.”

Scott said RCMP will secure the scene until Transportation Safety Board investigators arrive on Saturday morning.

The TSB said in a statement that they will gather information and assess what happened when a Cessna 182 and Schlicher ASK21 glider collided near Black Diamond.

Black Diamond is about 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects
Next story
Woman dies in Alaska trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake residents reminded fireworks are not permitted in town

There have been a some instances in the last few days of people setting off fireworks in town

Central Albertans urged to take precautions with mosquitoes and West Nile Virus

Alberta Health Services is reminding Albertans to be careful while outside this summer

Stewardship in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Sylvan Lake and Eckville area under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada put the area under a watch on July 24

Sylvan Lake’s ball hockey tournament sees growth in second year

Battle at the Beach was held in June with 58 teams from across Alberta participating

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

‘Not our best work’: RCMP apologize for handling of Indigenous woman’s death

The family of Amber Tuccaro rejected the apology

Two dead after tow plane and glider collide in southern Alberta

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed that a glider collided with a tow plane mid-air

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read