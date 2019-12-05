Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

A three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of two women.

Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to the collision which occured near Alberta Springs Golf Course around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Upon initial investigation, RCMP believe an “SUV travelling eastbound lost control and collided with an SUV travelling westbound. A car travelling westbound struck the two SUVs.”

The official cause of the accidents is still under investigation, but RCMP believe icy road condition to be a factor.

The two female occupants of the SUV travelling east were declared deceased on the scene.

Two occupants of the other SUV, which was travelling west, were sent to the hospital while the drive and lone occupant of the care was treated on the scene.

“The RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination and traffic was diverted for approximately five hours,” a press release from the Blackfalds RCMP states.

Hwy. 11 was opened for travel in both directions later in the day.

Drivers are reminded to drive aggressively and for the conditions, and to always check road conditions before travelling on the highways.