Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

A three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of two women.

Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to the collision which occured near Alberta Springs Golf Course around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Upon initial investigation, RCMP believe an “SUV travelling eastbound lost control and collided with an SUV travelling westbound. A car travelling westbound struck the two SUVs.”

The official cause of the accidents is still under investigation, but RCMP believe icy road condition to be a factor.

The two female occupants of the SUV travelling east were declared deceased on the scene.

Two occupants of the other SUV, which was travelling west, were sent to the hospital while the drive and lone occupant of the care was treated on the scene.

“The RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination and traffic was diverted for approximately five hours,” a press release from the Blackfalds RCMP states.

Hwy. 11 was opened for travel in both directions later in the day.

Drivers are reminded to drive aggressively and for the conditions, and to always check road conditions before travelling on the highways.

Previous story
VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Just Posted

Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

Calgary police officer shares his story with Sylvan Lake parents and youth

A small audience listened to a presentation on bullying by Bullying Ends Here founder Tad Milmine

The best caesar in Canada can be found in Sylvan Lake

Kjeryn Dakin’s Tragically Hips caesar won the national Best Caesar in Town competition

Sylvan Lake Wranglers add a win after back-to-back home games

Wranglers fell 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Cubs Nov. 30, but won 3-0 over the Cochrane Generals Dec. 1

Sylvan Lake photographer makes local athletes the star in online contest

Tyson Scanland was named the first winner of the Game Breaker Contest by 6 Hearts Creative Sports

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Rebels win second in row 5-2 over Moose Jaw

32 saves from Goalie Byron Fancy leads the way for Red Deer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Blackfalds RCMP lay charges following fatal pedestrian collision

35-year-old male died in the hospital as a result of injuries

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Engineer killed in CP rail yard accident in B.C. is 10th fatality in 2 years

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Most Read