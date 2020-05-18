Two dead, two in hospital in suspected targeted shooting in Oakville, Ont.

One victim pronounced dead at scene

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.

They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

With Kenny Got Game leading the way, Raptors Uprising GC on early-season roll

‘We’re confident against any team. The teams are preparing for us, they’re scouting for us’

Two dead, two in hospital in suspected targeted shooting in Oakville, Ont.

One victim pronounced dead at scene

Retired defence chief defends Snowbirds’ ‘fantastic’ Tutor jets

Retired general understands why people would be questioning the safety of the Snowbirds’ jets

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

Biden is no stranger to standing in the way of the Calgary-based TC Energy project

Alberta Mountie loses consciousness after reviving suspected overdose victim

The first officer passed out, and the second officer administered naloxone

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

B.C. businesses grapple with new health protocols as reopening begins Tuesday

Registered massage therapy, physiotherapy, dentistry, in-person counselling services may also reopen

Most Read