Two females arrested for carjacking in Leduc; sword and bear spray used as weapon

Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis female arrested for carjacking.

Two females were arrested by Leduc RCMP on August 3, 2020, after Leduc RCMP were dispatched to a carjacking.

A male and female were parked on the gravel road on Grant Macewan Blvd. near Township 500 when they were approached by a female in a passing vehicle.

The approaching female suspect sprayed both the vehicle’s occupants with bear spray while three other suspects approached the vehicle. The male suspect brandished an axe while demanding money and the keys to the vehicle.

Both victims exited the vehicle and a female suspect assaulted the male victim with a sword.

Two female suspects fled in the victim’s car and were spotted a short time later by Edmonton Police Services Air 1.

Police attended the area and a tire deflation device was unsuccessfully deployed, however, the vehicle became stuck in the ditch in the area of Highway 623 and Range Road 235.

Leduc RCMP arrested the two females with the assistance of Edmonton police. The victims of the carjacking were transported to hospital where they were treated and released.

Junelle Desjarlais, 36, of Wetaskiwin was charged with:

• Dangerous operation;

• Robbery with a weapon;

• Assault with a weapon X2;

• Theft of a motor vehicle;

• Obstruction;

• Theft under $5000.

Desjarlais was held in custody after a Judicial Interim Release hearing to appear in Leduc court on Aug. 6, 2020.

Jessica Wildcat, 30, of Maskwacis was charged with:

• Theft of a motor vehicle;

• Robbery with a weapon;

• Assault with a weapon X2;

• Theft under $5000.

Wildcat was released on bail to appear in Leduc court on August 27, 2020.

Leduc RCMP is looking to identify and locate the other male and female suspects.

If you have any information about this incident or the other involved persons, please contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Most Read