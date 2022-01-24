Two Laker youths charged with assault

Upon receiving an assault complaint from a concerned citizen during the lunch hour on Jan. 20, the Sylvan Lake RCMP attended to the scene outside a local business on 50 St, shared a Jan. 24 RCMP news release.

The RCMP detachment obtained a video that depicted a male youth being assaulted by two other male youths.

The 16-year-old victim who sustained significant injuries during the assault was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

As a result of the investigation, the Sylvan Lake RCMP has charged two 15-year-old males with assault causing bodily harm. Both accused have been released to appear in Red Deer Provincial Youth Court on Mar. 24.

At this time the motive for the assault is still under investigation.

Detachment commander Jay Peden said, “Unfortunately, no one from the public, including the youth who had been present and recording the assault had contacted 911 or reported the event to the RCMP. As mentioned in the media release, a concerned citizen reported the assault to our office following the viewing of the video via social media. Once the assault had been reported our investigators were quick to identify those involved and were able to form the grounds to arrest and charge the youth responsible for the assault.

“The close working relationship between the RCMP and HJ Cody High School was an asset to bring the matter to charges.

“The Sylvan Lake RCMP wants to remind the citizens of Sylvan Lake if they have concerns regarding crimes in progress to contact the detachment to report the incident. Police officers will be dispatched to attend and investigate in a timely manner.”

A peaceful protest has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Feb. 4. Students will walk from H. J. Cody High School down to lakeshore and protest on and around the pier and Lakeshore Dr., demanding change around bullying, hate crime and sexual assault.

