Online threats against 2 Leduc schools force closure Friday

RCMP investigate online threat against Leduc Composite High School and Ecole Leduc Junior High

Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) and Ecole Leduc Junior High (ELJHS) were closed Friday June 3, following notice from the Leduc RCMP of a social media post threatening gun violence against ELJHS and LCHS staff and students.

All classes, extra curriculars, field trips, sports and activities have been cancelled at the two schools for the day. No busses will stop at either school on Friday.

Leduc RCMP say they were notified of the online threat at 5:40 p.m. June 2.

“Threats like these are taken seriously and have a significant impact on students, staff and families. We take them very seriously and will investigate thoroughly as they have a very negative impact to our community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing” says Sgt. Scott Lande, Leduc RCMP.

Police continue to investigate the threat.

Superintendent of Black Gold School Division Bill Romanchuk said in an email to parents and guardians released Thursday night, “given the recent events and to ensure the safety of all students and staff, we are exercising extreme caution while we let the police continue their investigation.”

The Black Gold School Division states that all other schools in Leduc not impacted remain open today and will operate as usual.

More to come…


