(File photo)

(File photo)

Two males charged with second degree murder after assault in Montana Cree Nation

Victim was 20-year-old resident of Maskwacis

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged two suspects with murder after an alleged attack left one young male victim dead on Montana First Nation July 24.

Maskwacis resident Mason Skylar Currie, 20, passed away from injuries he sustained in the attack. RCMP investigation determined two males entered a residence around 6 p.m., and assaulted Currie with a weapon.

RCMP say as the suspects fled, they came across a bystander who was calling 911 and assaulted him. This victim, a 56-year-old resident of Maskwacis, was brought to a local hospital by EMS, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

A short time later, Maskwacis RCMP, with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, and RCMP Emergency Response Team, located and arrested the two suspects.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation

Cole Gerald Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Joseph Cattleman, 22, both residents of Maskwacis, were charged with one count each of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Cattleman was also unlawfully at large from parole.

After a Judicial Interim Release hearing, the matter was held over until this morning, July 26, 2022, in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken with police are asked to please contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

RCMP

Previous story
Maskwacis Chiefs and survivors speak on Pope Francis’ apology
Next story
PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Just Posted

Some of the unique hardware up for grabs at the event. Trophies were awarded in 13 categories. (Photos by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Rylan DeChamp (left) and Rylan Dodman were named Flipside Youth Centre’s skatepark ambassadors. (Facebook photos/Flipside Youth Centre)
Flipside Youth Centre welcomes two new skatepark ambassadors

From Left to Right: Chief Desmond Bull, Chief Randy Ermineskin, Elder Jon Crier, Grand Chief of the Treaty Six Confederacy George Arcand Jr. (Emily Jaycox/ Ponoka News)
Maskwacis Chiefs and survivors speak on Pope Francis’ apology

Pope Francis adjusts a traditional headdress he was given after his apology to Indigenous people during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alta., as part of his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
LIVE IN MASKWACIS: Pope Francis apologizes, asks for forgiveness for residential school abuse