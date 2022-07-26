Two males charged with second degree murder after assault in Montana Cree Nation

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged two suspects with murder after an alleged attack left one young male victim dead on Montana First Nation July 24.

Maskwacis resident Mason Skylar Currie, 20, passed away from injuries he sustained in the attack. RCMP investigation determined two males entered a residence around 6 p.m., and assaulted Currie with a weapon.

RCMP say as the suspects fled, they came across a bystander who was calling 911 and assaulted him. This victim, a 56-year-old resident of Maskwacis, was brought to a local hospital by EMS, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

A short time later, Maskwacis RCMP, with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services, and RCMP Emergency Response Team, located and arrested the two suspects.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation

Cole Gerald Cattleman, 25, and Chaz Joseph Cattleman, 22, both residents of Maskwacis, were charged with one count each of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Cattleman was also unlawfully at large from parole.

After a Judicial Interim Release hearing, the matter was held over until this morning, July 26, 2022, in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken with police are asked to please contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

