Two more COVID-19 deaths in Red Deer

Two more people have died due to the implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer.

Seventy-five deaths are now being reported in the city, which is an increase of two from Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer also experienced a slight rise in active cases over the weekend. There are now 388, which is six more than Friday.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,592 new COVID-19 cases across the province over the weekend: 709 on Friday, 515 on Saturday and 368 on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 60.27 per cent are unvaccinated, 30.27 are completely vaccinated and 9.46 per cent are partially vaccinated.

There are now 9,481 active cases in the province, in addition to the 308,236 recovered cases. Provincially, there are now 3,051 deaths as well.

Of the total active cases, 62.23 per cent are unvaccinated, 30.11 per cent are completely vaccinated and 7.66 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,875 active cases.

Red Deer County has 131 active cases, Clearwater County has 128, Lacombe County has 99, the City of Lacombe has 81, Mountain View County has 57, Stettler County has 40, Sylvan Lake has 35 and Olds has 24.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 226 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 55 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 52.

The City of Camrose has 88, Camrose County has 30, Kneehill County has 48 and Drumheller has 33.

Currently, 821 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta – 182 of those individuals have been admitted into intensive care units. In the central zone, 160 have been hospitalized, with 19 of those individuals in the ICU.



