Two new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone, as active cases continue to decline

Red Deer at 23 active cases

As Alberta continues to report low daily COVID-19 case numbers across the province, two new deaths were reported in the Central zone.

Alberta reported 76 new cases of the virus Wednesday – with two new deaths, a man in his 20s in the Central zone who died on June 26 and a woman in her 70s who died on June 28. One of the new deaths was in Sylvan Lake and the other was in the County of Wetaskiwin.

The provincial death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 2,301 since the start of the pandemic.

The province is also closing on on 1,000 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,055 active as of Wednesday. There were 165 people infected with COVID-19 in hospital across the province, including 34 in the ICU.

The Central zone sits at 118 active cases of the virus, with 19 people being treated in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer still has 23 active cases of the virus, with Red Deer County and Sylvan Lake each at six. Kneehill County has 15 active, Ponoka County has 17, Clearwater County sits at nine. Wetaskiwin has 10 active and Lacombe has three active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 28 active cases of the virus.

Olds, Camrose, Camrose County, Lacombe County all have no active cases of the virus.

Stage 3 of Alberta’s open for summer plan is set to move forward Thursday.

The new stage will see the lifting of most restrictions, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.

The general indoor provincial mask mandate will also be lifted, but masking may still be required in limited and specific settings.

