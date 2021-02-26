Two more deaths linked to Olymel outbreak in Red Deer

Two more deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Olymel pork-processing plant in Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two more deaths have been linked to the Olymel outbreak in Red Deer.

A man in his 50s died Wednesday and a woman in her 60s died this past Sunday. Both deaths were linked to the outbreak at the pork-processing plant, according to Alberta Health.

This is the third death connected to the outbreak, which has now been linked to 500 cases – 156 active and 341 recovered. The first death was Jan. 28.

The plant was temporarily shut down on Feb. 15.

Meanwhile, the City of Red Deer has dropped to 551 active cases of COVID-19, down eight from Thursday.

Although case numbers dipped, the city now has a total of 24 virus-related deaths – both were reported by Alberta Health Friday as two of three new deaths in the province.

Red Deer still has 76 per cent of the Central zone’s active COVID-19 cases and 12 per cent of Alberta’s active cases.

Alberta reported 356 additional cases of the virus Friday, on 9,212 tests, for a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. There are 4,505 active cases in the province, with 269 people in hospital, including 55 in intensive care.

The province has reported 371 COVID-19 variant cases, including 75 in the central zone.

The central zone has 722 active cases of the virus, with 33 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 30 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 21 active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe has 16 active and Sylvan Lake has 20 active cases, while Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at 14 active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has 3 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler sits at two active.

Camrose has five active and Wetaskiwin has 8 active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 23 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 22 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County has no active cases.



