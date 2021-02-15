File photo

Two new deaths, 251 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 428 active cases

Alberta reported 251 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The province now has 5,222 active cases of the virus, with 356 people in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.

There were also over 5,389 COVID-19 tests completed over the past 24 hours, leading to a 4.6 per cent test positivity rate.

Through the end of the day Saturday, the province had administered more than 146,603 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 51,611 Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

There were also two additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,782 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 706 active cases of the virus, with 29 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer added 34 new cases and has 428 active cases according to geospatial mapping on the municipality setting of the government’s COVID-19 website.

On the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions (i.e. villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

Red Deer County has 32 active cases, Lacombe County has nine active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Sylvan Lake has 14 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller 16 active.

Camrose County has six active, County of Stettler has five active, and Starland County two active.

Camrose sits at 17 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 16 active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 57 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 10 active cases.

Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County have 0 active cases.

