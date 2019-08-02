Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

The mother of a homicide victim has been charged with murder in the death of an Edmonton woman who attended her son’s funeral.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Police say Jesse Sangster, who is 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects have been sent to Saskatchewan, where they are to make their first court appearance on Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

Last week, RCMP charged Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle in Laverdiere’s death.

Shayla Orthner faces similar charges.

Police have said Cook-Buckle’s death is also being investigated as a homicide.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October
Next story
Man accused of father’s murder to make third court appearance

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of father’s murder appears in Rimbey court

Freeman to be back in court Sept. 6

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

Watershed Stewardship in Your Future

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

UPDATED: Tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County has ended

The alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

Alberta hires former journalist to devise fight-back plan against energy foes

Claudia Cattaneo retired last year as the National Post’s western business columnist

One dead, one injured after high-speed police chase in central Alberta

During the pursuit, a car was hit by a pickup truck

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

Fatal collision following flight from RCMP near Blackfalds

One dead, 1 in stable condition after blowing stop sign on HWY 11

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Most Read