Two robberies lead to pursuit and the arrest of three south of Leduc

Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Leduc RCMP apprehend three suspects in bizarre crime spree

Drivers on Hwy. 2 near Millet got a scare Nov. 29 after three suspects robbed two locations and fled from police on Hwy. 2 before colliding with a semi truck, which was then stolen as well.

One Facebook user, Melissa Jukic, reported she had to “jump out of my vehicle and run in the ditch with my kid” as the suspect in the semi truck was “hitting vehicles on purpose taking everything in its path.”

According to an RCMP news release, at 7:40 p.m. the Leduc RCMP were called to the Premium Outlet Collection Mall where a woman had been assaulted and her purse stolen.

A short time later, at approximately 8:40 p.m. police were called to a robbery at a liquor store in Millet. Two suspects entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The victims of both crimes reported to police that the suspects fled in a grey Ford F150 pick up truck.

Based on the description of the suspect vehicle provided by the victims, police determined that the same individuals were responsible for both crimes and the suspect vehicle was stolen. While on route to the liquor store police located the suspect vehicle and began to pursue.

The suspect vehicle was pursued to Hwy. 2, south of Leduc, where police were able to successfully deploy a spike belt. The suspect vehicle lost all four tires but continued to travel at low speed, on only tire rims, northbound on the highway.

The vehicle then crossed over the median into the southbound lanes where it collided with a semi tractor trailer.

After the collision three individuals exited the suspect vehicle and fled on foot. Two of the individuals were quickly apprehended by police however a third suspect, seeing that the semi truck driver had exited his vehicle, got into the semi truck and fled.

READ MORE: Car theft suspect heads wrong way down Hwy. #2 trying to evade police

Police pursued the truck for approximately 25 km, during which it crossed the median and briefly drove northbound in the southbound lanes. It then crossed back over the median continuing north in the northbound lanes. The truck then came to a stop when the brakes locked.

Police immediately apprehended the suspect who was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured during the pursuit or the collision.

“Due to the quick actions and coordinated efforts by Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Leduc RCMP and the Central Alberta District RCMP Crime Reduction Unit the risk to motorists during the incident was low and police were successful in apprehending three dangerous individuals,” stated the release.

Multiple criminal charges will be laid against two males and one female. Once the information is sworn an update will be provided.

According to 511 , the north bound lane of Hwy. 2 south of Millet was reopened by 12:25 a.m.

